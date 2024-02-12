Enjoy sweets with your sweetie at Gaby’s Gourmandise

Watch Now
Posted at 8:48 AM, Feb 12, 2024
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ‘Gourmandise’—eating for the pleasure of eating—is exactly what Chef Gaby hopes you’ll experience at his shop on Valentine’s Day.

We should say ‘Patisserie’ – or even ‘Boulangerie’ because her menu is entirely French, and serves up more than your average treats.

Grab meticulously made crepes, tartes, galettes, soups, quiches, and a whole lot more than the average reader has the patience to get through in one list.

Gaby’s Gourmandise is in the Grand Rapids Downtown Market.

Check out their menu before you head down!

They're open until 7 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

