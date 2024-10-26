End-of-October activities with the West Michigan Tourist Association

Information provided by the West Michigan Tourist Association.

Trick or Treat at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum: Oct. 30 from 4 - 8 p.m.

The Children's Museum is encouraging kids to get in the spirit and let their creativity roar. Every little super hero will be able to make their own special crafts and trick-or-treat. Tickets start at $12 with special discounts for teachers, military and seniors. If you have WIC or EBT admission is $1.75 for up to 12 people per card.

River St. Joe 5th Annual Halloween Dog Costume Contest: Oct. 27 from 2-3 p.m.

Flatwater Farms in Buchanan is hosting a special event for the dogs. Pets and their owners can compete for Best Costume or Best Owner & Dog Costume. The contest starts at 2 p.m., but participants are advised to arrive a little earlier to register. It costs $5 to enter, and proceeds benefit Homeward Bound's animal adoption efforts.

Fall into the Zoo:October 26 & 27

It's fall at the Binder Park Zoo, but that doesn't mean the animal go to sleep! Wear your favorite football team gear to take part in the zoo's "fall into football" theme, complete with beer stations and prizes. There's also The Best Scavenger Hunt Ever, yard games and crafts. Everything is included in the regular cost of admission.

Dine with the Undead: Oct. 30, 6 - 9 p.m.

Gravity Taphouse is offering a hauntingly delicious prelude to Halloween. The 3 Floyds Feast has 3 spooktacular courses, a spooky amuse bouche and hot toddy lava cake for desert. It comes out to $60 plus tax and gratuity. If you show up in your Halloween attire, you have a chance to win some 3 Floyds swag. You need to reserve your seat ahead of this event.

