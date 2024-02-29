End American Heart Health Month strong with these tips on heart health!

February is American Heart Health Month!

Priority Health shared tips on how to know if you’ve got a healthy ticker, and what to do to improve.

The Good, the bad…

Indicators of a heart that is at risk include shortness of breath from minimal or low-impact activities, a feeling of tightness around your heart and weakness in your arms or legs.

On the flip side, signs of a healthy heart include having a resting heart rate between 60 and 100 beats per minute, good energy levels throughout the day and normal blood pressure.

…And the unrecognized

Signs of a heart attack can be different for men and women. While they both share the typical chest pain or discomfort lasting more than a few minutes are a time, women are more likely to have subtle and varying symptoms, including neck, jaw, shoulder, upper back or belly discomfort, shortness of breath, dizziness, or heartburn.

Stay healthy or get back on top

Make conscious decisions to be healthy, every day, like avoiding smoking, eating lean proteins, fruits, and veggies, managing your stress, and limiting alcohol consumption.

