End 2025 with a bang! Holiday and NYE events with the WMTA

Windmill Island Magic at the Mill; Friday and Saturday’s Dec 5 thru 20th; 5:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Windmill Island Gardens in Holland transforms into a sparkling winter wonderland for the first three weekends in December! Every Friday and Saturday night from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., more than 1,000 LED tulip blossoms illuminate the gardens, creating a dazzling light and music display set against the glowing backdrop of the historic DeZwaan windmill.

Bring the whole family to stroll through the twinkling park and soak in the festive atmosphere. You’ll find shops open for holiday browsing, along with tasty snacks and warm beverages to keep you cozy. And don’t forget the highlight of the evening—Sinterklaas himself will be there to greet the kids, spreading Dutch holiday cheer!

Timed tickets must be purchased in advance online, so plan ahead and make this unforgettable Holland holiday tradition part of your December celebrations.

Gilmore Car Museum, Run thru the Lights, December 10; 5:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Step into a sparkling winter wonderland at the Gilmore Car Museum’s Run thru the Lights event on Wednesday, December 10th! For this special evening, the roads are closed to vehicles, giving families the perfect chance to run, walk, hop, skip, or jump through dazzling holiday light displays at your own pace.

Enjoy festive holiday treats, a visit with Santa, and cozy up by outdoor firepits with all the fixings for s’mores. Inside the museum, kids can get creative with holiday crafts in the Carriage House, while everyone explores the Christmas Through the Decades exhibit and the glittering Festival of Trees.

Hungry? Savor food and drinks from the Ginopolis Bar, the 1941 Diner, or the Pedal Car Café. Dress to impress—or to amuse—with your festive bells and bling, ugly sweaters, or Bah Humbug Scrooge attire for a chance to win a fun prize!

Bring your family, friends, and holiday spirit for a night full of lights, laughter, and lasting memories at this one-of-a-kind West Michigan holiday experience.

Ludington’s Light up the Lake New Year’s Eve Ball Drop; December 31

Move over Times Square—Ludington, Michigan is ringing in the New Year in style! The city’s annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop has serious bragging rights: it was voted Best in the Nation by the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The festivities kick off early in Downtown Ludington, perfect for family-friendly shopping or enjoying a festive meal at one of the area’s fantastic restaurants. The excitement heats up at 9:00 p.m. on Legacy Plaza, where thousands gather around roaring fire pits, sip on spirits, and groove to live music.

After the magical ball drops, the sky lights up with spectacular fireworks, and the celebration continues well into the night. Bring your friends, family, and holiday spirit for a New Year’s Eve to remember in West Michigan!

New Years Eve in South Haven

Not to be outdone, South Haven also has a wildly festive New Years Eve Celebration, complete with open streets and lively entertainment, a fun DJ, great Food Trucks, late night shopping and spectacular fireworks!

Amway and JW NYE Ball Bashes; 8:00 p.m.

The Ultimate New Years Eve Party moves indoors. Amway Grand Plaza Hotel and the JW Marriott are inviting you to an evening of non-stop dancing, music and unforgettable memories with their fabulous Ballroom Bashes. Dance the night away as the ballrooms are transformed with glittering lights and dazzling decor. Then pop some champagne and experience a night of non-stop dancing, music, and holiday merriment! Purchase tickets online - and for the ultimate upgrade, select an overnight package, complete with a late 2:00 p.m.checkout.

