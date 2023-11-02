Empyrean series continues with midnight release of Iron Flame

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Graduate or die – that’s the idea driving Fourth Wing, the first book in Rebecca Yarros’s Empyrean series.

Iron Flame – next in line in the fantasy epic— drops at midnight, November 7, and splits heroine Violet Sorrengail between her own survival and loyalty to the man she loves.

Not caught up on the best-selling fantasy series yet?

Epilogue Books in Rockford has you covered with a release party starting at 11:30 p.m. November 6.

Epilogue Books

Not only will you be able to pick up your copy of Iron Flame right at midnight, but Yarros is simultaneously releasing a special edition of Fourth Wing.

Relive the deadly rivalries, secrets, and Violet’s fight to survive her family legacy— then jump right into year two at Basgiath War College as she’s forced to prove to a new rival just how powerful she is.