Embrace the Fall Vibes: Why your body craves coziness and more rest this season

KENT COUNTY, Mich — Fall is fast approaching, and there's a reason so many folks are ready to embrace the "cozy vibes" of the season.

FOX 17 spoke with a West Michigan doctor to learn the science behind it- and how the changing leaves and weather can be good for our health.

"The days are getting a little shorter, the nights are getting a little longer. We get that little bit of a cool chill in the air, and it just gives a sense of warmth," explained Priority Health Doctor David Rzeszutko. "It just causes us to repurpose, you know, kind of how we're thinking about our lives. And we change with as the seasons change."

Dr. Rzeszutko said it's a good time to slow down and take stock of your health.

"Prioritizing your own health and well-being is good, taking time for yourself, maybe kind of carving out on your calendar, a little bit of time... whether or not that's journaling or doing yoga, those restorative things that you can do for yourself," he said. "We can't be available for our friends and family and children, if we're not taking good care of ourselves."

Another tip: don't "fall" away from your routine.

"Keeping your schedule consistent, so making sure that you're focused on your regular exercise, your daytime activity that will help us get good restorative sleep at night. Focusing on sleep, making sure that we're doing all of our bedtime rituals to be able to get good restorative sleep, and then focusing on our nutrition," he explained.

Dr. Rzeszutko adds, Don't be afraid to embrace all the autumn activities the season brings.

"Oftentimes we're reminded of a lot of those things that we've enjoyed as the seasons do change, like the apple picking, or, you know, out and about with family, etc. So just gives us this cozy and warm sense... all those fall time rituals."

The first days of Fall falls on Monday, September 22nd.

