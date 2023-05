GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ele’s Place is celebrating 10 years of helping kids and teens!

The open-house style party will be held at their West Michigan officeJune 6 from 4:30-7 p.m.

Two Scotts Barbeque will be serving food to all who stop by.

Ele’s Place supports children, teens handle grief by providing a safe space and resources to heal with locations across the state.

If you or a loved one could benefit from their services, reach out here.