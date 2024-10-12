Eerie Excursion, chairlift rides & more: WMTA shares events for your autumn agenda

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fall is here, and it can be hard to keep track of all the seasonal events going on here in West Michigan. Luckily, the West Michigan Tourist Association stopped by FOX 17's studio once again to share a few opportunities perfect for any fall calendar:

Shanty Creek Resort Chairlift Rides

Shanty Creek Resort, located in Bellaire, is offering 390-degree views of Michigan's beautiful fall colors atop their chairlift for just 8 dollars. The event is sponsored by Short's Brewing, whose new IPA you can try at the lodge after taking in the autumnal sights. Shanty Creek also offers lodging accommodations for families of all sizes and budgets.

Castle Farms Eerie Excursion

You have just one night—October 21 from 6 to 8 p.m.—to experience Castle Farms' Eerie Excursion. The events invites visitors to explore the haunted history of this historic Charlevoix landmark and uncover secrets throughout its many rooms and gardens. Tickets are 50 dollars, and organizers say previous dates sold out quickly.

RedWater Oktoberfest

Festive fun and German-inspired menu items can be found through the end of October at all RedWater restaurants (RedRock Grille, Cork Wine & Grille, The Butler, Gravity Taphouse, Firerock Grille, or Rush Creek Bistro) for their Oktoberfest event. The Bavarian-inspired cuisine includes pretzels with beer cheese, pork schnitzel and more.

Crystal Mountain Spa Days

The 18,500 sq. ft. Crystal Mountain Spa is hosting their Crystal Spa Days through November 17, with select services up to 40 dollars off depending on the day of the week. It makes a great gift for yourself, couples moms-to-be and more. You can also book a room, condo or house and stay at the Crystal Resort.

More West Michigan Fun

Don't forget—you can always head to the West Michigan Tourist Association's website to find more ideas for things to do this fall and beyond.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube