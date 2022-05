GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Arson Awareness Week 2022 is May 1-7. It's meant to highlight the dangers of arson, and what you can do to prevent it.

This year's theme is Arson in Homeless Communities — Engagement — Education — Outreach.

Firefighter Michael McLeieer, president of E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. joined us on FOX 17 Morning News to share why awareness is so important.

For more information about arson and how to prevent it, visit the United States Fire Administration's website.