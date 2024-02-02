Early spring! Crash the River Rascal says it's time to plan for baseball season

Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early end to winter Friday morning, crawling out of his burrow to join the massive annual overnight party in Pennsylvania.

Despite bright lights and flashing cameras, the lovable legend did not see his shadow.

To be completely sure, FOX 17 invested in the latest in rodent-based meteorological forecasting, inviting Crash the River Rascal from the West Michigan Whitecaps to the station to test his skills at predicting the start of spring.

The Whitecaps' home opener is April 9 against the Quad Cities River Bandits— tickets go on sale February 20 at 10 a.m.