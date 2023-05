WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Late Sunday night, a man driving east on I-96 took the Marne exit but missed the curve, driving instead into a home on Washington St.

No one inside the home was hurt.

The report lists injuries for the driver, though they ran away before police arrived.

If you have any information about the crash or the driver, reach out to Ottawa County Deputies at (616) 738-4000 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com