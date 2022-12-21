Drinking smart over the holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With holiday parties in full swing, it can be easy to let your guard down when it comes to alcohol and your health.

According to FOX 17's Women's Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner, planning ahead can make a big difference!

Avoid hangovers

Hangovers happen because of dehydration and an excess of sugar.

Try cocktails made with low sugar mixers like club soda. If you do choose a sugary drink, do so earlier in the day so your body has more time to process the sugars before bed.

Drink plenty of water, and don't go to bed until you're sober. It's also good to plan your next-day's breakfast to be high in fruit, eggs and more water.

Carb —no— Protein up!

Counteract sugar spikes with lean protein. Chicken and fish are your best bets to keep hangovers at bay while staying on track with your health goals.

Eat before your start drinking to let your body get ahead of the alcohol.

Carbs will just increase the likelihood of a hangover and cause cravings for empty calories.

Keep your inhibitions in place

Know your limits. There can be a lot of drama associated with holidays, and you don't want to be that cautionary tale next year.

Have 8-10 oz of water for every alcoholic drink you have to keep your wits and temper in check.