Dr. Bitner: Happiness and its big effect on longevity

Text provided by Dr. Diana Bitner, true. Women's Health:

Takeaway tip: Right now, think about how you talk to yourself when you are alone. Why do you do what you do in your job and daily activities? Have you disconnected from your curiosity? Start by being nice to yourself and see where it goes from there.

Happiness and longevity are related. Studies show people who are happy, live longer. They tend to have lower levels of inflammatory markers, they sleep better, they eat with intention, they have less cancer, and even have less fear of death.

Happiness is defined as the "why" behind your actions.

That include:



Feeling and having purpose

Having curiosity

Positive internal talk

Positive relationships

Having home be the easiest part of your day

It's also been linked with less illness such as cancer, heart disease, obesity, and early death.

What can you do to examine your happiness?

Paul Conti, Psychiatrist, has advice.

First: examine how you talk to yourself. What do you say to yourself when you're alone?

Second: are you acting on your passion? Are you doing what you love?

Third: are you connected to the people in your daily life as well as family and friends? Do you have a support system?

