Dr. Abha explains why experts worry about a COVID-19 repeat

Posted at 8:49 AM, May 31, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS — Each week we check in with Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Abha Gupta Varma to talk about the latest on COVID-19 in Michigan.

This week, Dr. Abha explains why experts are worried about a repeat of COVID-19.

