Dr. Abha addresses the need for vaccinations and mask mandates in the fight against COVID-19

Each week we check in with Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Abha Gupta Varma to talk about the latest on COVID-19 in Michigan.
This week, she talked about the continued push for vaccinations and strongly encouraged the use of masks as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads.
Dr. Abha encourages anyone concerned about the vaccines to talk to their doctor.
For more on Dr. Abha click here.
You can also find more information about COVID-19 from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services by clicking here.