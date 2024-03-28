Downtown Holland hosts first-ever 'Spring Fling'

HOLLAND, Mich. — Downtown Holland is introducing the 'Spring Fling' this year, hosting special giveaways, dining discounts, and in-store promotions to help celebrate those staying in West Michigan for Spring Break.

The event runs April 1-5, with shops and restaurants throughout the downtown area taking part.

Tuesday and Thursday feature 20% discounts at select stores, as well as promotions all week long.

Friday participating restaurants will be serving up special 'Spring Fling Flights' featuring drinks, appetizers, sweet treats, and more.

Find more information on their website.

