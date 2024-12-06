Downtown Ada gets decked out for the holidays!

ADA, Mich. — Check out the glitz and glam of the season tonight as Ada rings in the Christmas holiday with Tinsel, Treats, & Trolleys.

Kicking things off at 5:30 p.m., bring kids of all ages to grab a hot chocolate and meet Buddy the Elf. The first 100 kids will get a candy cane glow stick— plus everyone will get the chance to check out the new tech we use in the FOX 17 Weather Warrior to show you the conditions in real time.

After that, grab a trolley ride starting at 6 p.m. and head to Santa’s Village for a photo-op with the big man himself!

Ada Business Association

Take a trolley tour and enjoy crafts, sweet treats, warm drinks, and fun at each stop.

Ada Business Association

While you’re riding, say hello to celebrity guest conductors like our Elliot Grandia and Janice Allen or Laura Hardy and ‘Big Joe’ Pesh from Mix 95.7!

Check out the line-up:



Ada Dr/Bronson St

· Walk to the Historic Ada Bridge

· Ada Vision – Holiday craft, light refreshments and a prize drawing

· Jam 'N Bean – Hot chocolate and roasted cinnamon glazed almond samples·

Plumfield Books – Jazz duo providing live music, craft for the kids and a hot beverage

· Schnitz Ada Grill – Hot spiked cider, event drink and dessert special features



Ada History Center

· Visit live reindeer 5:30-8pm

· Storytime with Mrs. Claus

· Color vintage holiday cards

· Tour the history museum

· Wreath sale hosted by the Ada Historical Society



Amy Van Andel Library

· Meet sled dogs from Tun-Dra Kennels, 6-8pm

· Holiday craft

· Book sale hosted by Friends of the Library

· 7pm Nutcracker performance by Verity Ballet – Community Room 1



Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery

· DJ Dance Party hosted by Sonder CPA

· Blitzen’s Brew & Sliders

· Hot chocolate and firepit



Settlers Dr/River St

· Stroll the Festival of Trees

· Lego Trolley Build at Michigan Software Labs (100 kits – while supplies last)

· Hot chocolate bar at Ada Hotel (River St)

· Candy Cane Lane

· Pursuit Gift Shop - Letters to Santa - letter writing supplies and envelopes will be provided! Free gift with purchase and goodie bags for kids while supplies last.



Santa’s Village

· 5:45pm dance performance by David Matthew Studios’ candy cane and sugar plum fairies to welcome Santa. Second performance at 7:30pm

· 6pm Santa arrives

· Photos with Santa

· Elf Clubhouse

· Holiday movie on tent ceiling provided by TruMedia

· 14 businesses hosting activities and providing treats

And for the eagle-eyes among us, keep an eye out for one of Santa’s 50 lost packages! Small red boxes will be hidden around Ada Village for Santa’s Scavenger Hunt. Find one and turn it in at Croft Haus to get a $10 gift card to a local Ada business. (limit 1 box/person)

Ada Business Association

Can’t come down tonight, but want a taste of Ada’s winter wonderland? Check out the Festival of Trees at Legacy Park from December 1-31. Area businesses have decorated 45 sustainable trees to add a little holiday joy!

Ada Business Association

Check out the event page for Tinsel, Treats, & Trolleys for more information.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube