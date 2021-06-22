What you can do if your car is damaged during an oil change

(WXYZ) — Imagine dropping your car off for an oil change and the mechanic drops the ball and damages your car. That's what one woman claims happened to her, but what are your rights

Crystal Wheeler said she was terrified driving home the other day when her hood flew open as she was getting on the highway.

"I'm like I gotta get off this highway, and my daughter is screaming," she said.

Wheeler said she couldn't look through the windshield because the hood was all the way up. Instead, she had to look through the side window to get her car off the highway.

Her boyfriend showed off the damage to our team, showing the grill was gone and the hood all messed up.

Wheeler went back to the shop manager with a bungie card holding the hood down.

Our team went to the auto center where a manager said he's sent her case to corporate.

The legal resources website HG.org said if a shop is negligent, such as failing to latch the hood or forgetting oil, they may be legally responsible.

Don't let this happen to you.

After an oil change, walk around and inspect your car. If it doesn't look or sound right, or if there's an engine light on, turn it off immediately. If there is damage, file a claim.