The pros and cons of renting RVs and campers for safe travel

(WXYZ) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more people have been considering renting campers and RVs as a safe vacation option, but they might not be for everybody.

Money Magazine said the spike in rentals came because RVs and campers were COVID-19-friendly since you drive across the country with your own bedroom and kitchen.

But, experts say many people last year ended up surprised at the total cost.

Rentals can range from $100-$300 per night, similar to a hotel, but campsites are another $50-$150 per night.

Since RVs also get about 4-10 mpg, gas can cost about $75-$100 per day, and as gas is rising, a fill-up could not cost $150.

The biggest cost is a surprise many people didn't realize – insurance. Your auto insurance may not cover the full value of that RV, and your credit card may not cover it at all.

You may have to pay $25 or more per day for RV insurance.

In the end, it's still cheaper than a $500 a night luxury resort, and you have COVID-19 free accommodations, which can be well worth the cost.