How you can save money on a last-minute Halloween costume at your local thrift store

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Whether you're looking for a costume that's ready to go or pieces to put a costume together, a stop to a local thrift store could help you find what you need for less.

Searching for the perfect costume doesn't have to mean spending a fortune.

Budget-savvy shopper Melissa Holliday said thrifting your Halloween costume this year is the way to go, especially if you're looking to save some money.

“This (shirt) would normally cost you, I would say $25," she said. "The price tag on it is $4.99, and it’s a white tag sale today, so it’s half off, so it’s going to be about $2.50."

Shopping at one of her favorite stores Monday, the Salvation Army in Clinton Twp., she said this option isn't just good for your wallet, but also the planet.

“I just love to thrift, I love to save the environment," Holliday said. "I don’t love to shop big, big stores, but I do love the quality of the big stores.”

From shoes and accessories to clothing for the whole family, and even ready-to-go costumes.

Salvation Army Administrator Jacquelynn Idzior said there's something for everyone.

"Come in with some ideas," Idzior said. “You might be able to find a flapper dress or different hats, like, maybe you want to look like you’re on a safari or something so you’re going to find those types of things at all of our 30 Salvation Army stores across SE Michigan...I would say you could probably put together a costume for less than 20 or $30.”

And Idizor said not only are you finding something unique for less than the big box store prices, but you're also doing something unique. That's because purchases at local Salvation Army stores supports the Southeast Michigan Salvation Army Adult Rehab.

“You’re helping people that cannot help themselves right now, and helping them find a way back to life," Idzior said.

And if you plan to thrift a last-minute costume, Melissa recommends bringing more than your wallet: also bring your patience.

“I recommend blocking out a few hours just to dig through the racks and to look where you’re not expecting," she explained.

Idzior is reminding customers that while shopping at the Salvation Army is great, donations are just as important.

“So, right now, we’re actually in a lull and we would love to have whatever you want to donate, from housewares to clothing, furniture. All of our thrift stores do accept donations, and again, those donations are what help us fund our program," Idzior said.

So whether you're shopping, donating or both, this Halloween, you can dress up and make a difference.