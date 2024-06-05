'Don't blow it off': June is Men's Health Month

Usually, Dr. Diana Bitner from true. Women's Health joins FOX 17 Morning News to talk about women's health topics - but this week we're talking Men's Health for June.

She says what men and women have in common: we all care about some goal related to our health, whether that's being around family, working, traveling or a sport like golf.

The three leading causes of death in men are cardiovascular disease (heart attacks and stroke), cancer, and unintentional injuries. Much of this disease is preventable, or can at least be delayed.

Modifiable risk factors for preventing cardiovascular disease include:



blood pressure

weight

waist circumference

muscle mass

body fat percentage

cholesterol levels

blood sugar

inflammation levels

Dr. Bitner says an important test to measure current level of disease is called a coronary artery calcium score, or CAC. It's a CT scan of the heart to look for calcium buildup in the walls of the arteries around the heart.

Takeaway tips: Many chronic illnesses are preventable. If that is yoru goal, know that what you do at 50 predicts how you will be at 70. Work together with your loved ones to hold each other accountable, know your risks, and take action before it is too late.