Don we now our ugly sweater and raise funds for Communities in Schools of Kalamazoo

Posted at 11:17 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 11:18:56-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The snow, cold and holiday season likely has you digging for your cozy and comfy apparel to stay warm. But don't forget to pull out that ugly sweater while you're at it! You have the chance to show off your not so fabulous fashions at this year's Ugly Sweater Party in Kalamazoo and it's all for a good cause.

Bell's Brewery is teaming up with the Communities in Schools of Kalamazoo to raise funds and they're hosting a special event Wednesday evening, Dec. 8.

The 6th annual Ugly Sweater Party starts at 5:30 p.m.

For more information and to get tickets click here.

