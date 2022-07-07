Dollar Drive-Thru event in Kalamazoo to help with food security

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Food security means always having both physical and economic access to sufficient food and even in West Michigan food security is a challenge for some.

That's where nonprofits like Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes step up to help ensure everyone has access to the meals they need.

They're partnering with local business OnStaff to host a fundraiser called the Dollar Drive-Thru.

With just one dollar, Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes can use its purchasing power to secure enough food for three days or approximately $10 worth of food.

Dollar Drive Thru will be held Thursday, July 7th from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Donations will be accepted online at www.kzoolf.org, by Venmo @kzoolf or at six in-person locations:

Old National Bank on Drake (by Costco) Old National Bank on Centre St (by 131 interchange)

Old National Bank on Cork Panera Bread – West Main

Panera Bread – Westnedge Panera Bread – Gull Road

“Many children and teens rely on free school meal programs. When the school buildings close for the summer, that source of regular nutrition is gone. That challenge, along with extraordinarily high gas and food costs, makes this a very difficult time for thousands of families in Kalamazoo County,” states Greta Faworski, associate director for Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes. “The OnStaff Dollar Drive Thru helps us secure essential resources for our hunger-relief programs during our busiest time of year.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube