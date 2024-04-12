Watch Now
Dogs & Donuts—what’s not to love?

Dogs and Donuts.png
FOX 17 // Chris Bovia
Posted at 9:09 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 09:09:32-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Join the Bissell Pet Foundation at Sandy’s Donuts for some sweet treats and puppy paws!

Saturday, April 13, 6 a.m.- noon, donuts and drinks will be available for $1-$8. They’ll be serving up animal treats and pup cups for the furry friends who stop by.

https://maps.app.goo.gl/2hDAws5VJBLZbLLT8

Don’t have a furry friend? Don’t worry—you can adopt one there! The Bissell Pet Foundation is bringing adoptable dogs from 9-11 a.m. for you to fall in love with.

The Bissell Pet Foundation will get 20% of the profits to continue their efforts to support animal shelters and find homes for thousands of pets each year.

Need to know more before you go? Check out Sandy’s Donuts social page here.

