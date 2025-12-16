Diesel prices fall in winter, grocery savings possible according to GasBuddy

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — While gas prices continue to fall across the Midwest and nationwide to multi-year lows, diesel prices are also coming down — something we don't typically see this time of year. This unusual trend could mean good news for your grocery bill down the road.
"Probably around Christmas time toward the end of the month, diesel prices may fall as much as 20 to 25 cents a gallon, give or take," said Matt McLain with GasBuddy.com.
Typically, during winter months, gas prices go down because of a shift to a cheaper blend of gas and less demand due to winter weather. But diesel prices typically go up because of increased demand as a popular heating source and a more expensive blend needed to operate in cold temperatures.
Record domestic oil output has caused an oversupply and brought down prices across the board. That's good news since diesel is heavily used to transport goods like groceries. Cheaper diesel could eventually mean lower prices at the store.
"It takes sometimes a few months before you'll start to see transportation cost decreases begin to reflect on the price point of a store shelf, really, for any product," McLain said.
McLain expects diesel prices to fall another 20 to 25 cents into the new year, which again could mean relief on your grocery bill down the road.
Here’s a look at what drivers are paying, county by county, across West Michigan:
Kent County: $2.84 per gallon
Muskegon County: $2.80 per gallon
Ottawa County: $2.74 per gallon
Kalamazoo County: $2.88 per gallon
