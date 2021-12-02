Deanna Falzone announces plan to leave FOX 17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A familiar face on FOX 17 Morning News, Deanna Falzone spent eight years waking up viewers with her engaging personality.

She shared her life, the births of her sons, struggles with anxiety and passion for nonprofits.

Deanna’s move into a part-time role this summer allowed for a smooth transition to a new anchor team, while still being a part of our viewers’ mornings.

It was a difficult decision, but Deanna has decided to focus on her family full-time.

We support her choice and are grateful to Deanna for all she’s brought to our viewers and our team.