De-mystifying financial success in Kent and Ottawa Counties

“More than 94,000 households in Ottawa & Kent counties are living in survival mode – making more than the poverty level but still unable to afford the basics for where they live.”

—Love Your Neighbor

That’s a hard to hear— even harder to fathom, so let’s put it into perspective:

The population of Grand Rapids is 196,908; Kalamazoo: 72,873; Holland 34,006. (US Census Data, 2022)

So, about half the population of Grand Rapids— or all of Kalamazoo and about 2/3 of Holland— are living above the poverty line, only able to just make ends meet.

This can look like living paycheck to paycheck, eating fast food more often because fresh food is expensive and time is scarce, working multiple jobs, or relying on credit cards to pay bills. It’s a cycle that can pull families below the poverty line, endangering future generations of falling prey to the same fate.

Love Your Neighboris working to change that with their Life Skills Program —not just by meeting the needs of people living in this perpetual financial limbo, but by helping them build skills to get off—or even avoid— the cycle.

On September 16, they launch their Spanish-speaking program ¡Proximamente!

“We are one of the only local organizations offering this type of support that isn't just immediate relief, but long-term betterment and development (financial literacy combined with resources and community),” the organization told FOX 17. “We also serve from an asset-based approach rather than needs- based. This doesn't mean we ignore need, but we don't let the need define the person and always find ways for all to contribute and be part of the solution. We are thrilled to now be able to offer this same program to the Spanish-speaking community.”

Participants will learn financial literacy, healthy eating, help with personal growth and boundaries, gardening, and more!

Sign up or check out the resources available within the program here.