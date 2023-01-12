De-clutter, de-stress to de-stroy your New Year's organization goals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cleaning reinvigorate your home, your mind, and maybe even make you a few bucks!

Whether you're starting a project, down-sizing, or just trying to find some extra space in your home, here are some tips for getting started.

Make a plan and tackle it in stages

Set a goal and timeline for yourself, then put an appointment with yourself on the calendar to get it done.

Decide what to do with each item as you go— make piles or designate a room if the project is big enough— but make sure you're clear on what goes where to avoid losing something special.

Know when it's time to get rid of something



If you haven’t touched it in 6 months, it may be time to let go!

Ask yourself if the item is “the best, the favorite, or necessary.” If its none of those apply, say goodbye!

One in, one out

Clothes, toys, gadgets, games - if you're just adding to a pile of stuff that's not being used, consider donating or selling the old ones to keep your inventory low

Now what?

Once all the organizing, sorting, and choosing is done; keep going with the theme— make a plan for what's leaving your home.

For Sale

Plan a yard sale for the spring or connect with indoor sales happening through the winter. Just make sure you follow through. You don't need to organize a bunch of things just to keep storing them.

Recycle

We can get a lot of use out of old items, if they're processed properly! After a holiday full of things coming in and out of the house, here's some ideas of what can be recycled, and what is trash.

Recyclable



Milk carton

Amazon box

Tin can (with wrapper removed)

Newspapers

Phone books

Cereal boxes

Not recyclable



Wrapping paper

Greasy pizza box or plates

Bubble wrap

Plastic clothing hangers

Paper towels

Plastic bags

Headed to the dump?

All of the tips in this article come courtesy of Kevin Shultz, owner of Junk King Grand Rapids.