Daylight Savings and your sleep, a tricky relationship worth working on

Daylight Saving Time and sleep are two aspects of life that always feel at odds.

Some of the benefits of sleep include:

o Enhance our immune system.

o Regulate our hormones and metabolism.

o Boost our memory, learning, creativity, and problem-solving skills.

o Improve our mood, emotional regulation, and mental well-being.

Lack of sleep can:

o Increase our risk of diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease.

o Impair our cognitive functions.

o Reduce our productivity at work or school.

o Affect our mood, mental health, and social relationships.

When these bi-annual changes of timing happen, it's important to be diligent in safeguarding your sleep.

Margaret Brown, RN, BSN and Senior Director of Care Management at Priority Health offered some advice to get this done.

o Start changing your sleep schedule a bit before the time change.

o Get some sunlight in the morning and avoid bright light at night.

o Keep a regular and consistent sleep routine.

o Stick to a regular sleep schedule.

o Create a comfortable and relaxing sleep environment.

o Avoid using screens and electronics before bed.

