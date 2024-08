The Secret Bellydancers are helping out Pound Buddies Rescue, and you can join them!

Dance for the Dogs— now in its 15th year— happens September 14 at the Dirty Dog Bar & Grille starting at 7 p.m.

The Secret Bellydancers

All donations and supplies will be given right to the shelter.

The Dirty Dog will have their kitchen open during the show, so bring your appetite!

To learn more about how you can help Pound Buddies— even if you can’t make the show—check their website!