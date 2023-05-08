Cycle Show puts history and future plans on display during Kalamazoo Area Bike Week

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Park will be home to the first annual Cycle Show—featuring the history of everyone’s first vehicle: the bicycle!

Surrounded by food, live music, and more will be bikes throughout the ages—everything from big-wheeled Penny-Farthings, your old banana seat or Schwinn, and modern movers!

The show is Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is part of the Kalamazoo Area Bike Week, May 13-20— a big push in the area to raise awareness for bike safety in the area.

“We want to bring the community together to celebrate biking in Kalamazoo and complement the bike network improvements that have happened over the past few years,” said Nolan Bergstrom, Community Planner at the City of Kalamazoo. “We're continuing to build safer and more accessible streets in Kalamazoo, and we're excited for how these changes will improve life in the city, for residents, visitors, and businesses alike.”

The city says their previous efforts (reclaiming lanes of traffic for cyclists to use, putting in speed bumps and medians to slow drivers) have helped make the city safer, but it’s not time to rest on their laurels.

The Cycle Show is free and will highlight what’s been done to improve safety, what’s next, and how you can get involved!

Come show off your own vintage or modern pedal-powered vehicle by signing up here. The first 100 visitors will get free ice cream from Red Tricycle Ice Cream Company!

