Cut corners may be delicious new addition to West Michigan Buddy’s Pizza menus

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan is the test market for the latest menu option at Buddy’s Pizza; round pies.

While the shape is not a new invention, it is a step away from the restaurant’s traditional Detroit-style offerings.

The new option will be called “Rendezvous Rounds”— an homage to the original Buddy's Rendezvous Pizzeria, where its legacy began.

Scripps News Detroit reported Buddy’s CEO, Joe Dominiak is circling back to research showing people who hadn’t grown up with the famed square pizzas wanted an option they were used to.

“Pizza should make people happy,” Dominiak stated. “We are responding to that input, and we hope the addition of the Rendezvous Rounds menu is giving people just that…more to love about dining at Buddy’s Pizza.”

The menus will include 10- and 14" specialty and build-your-own pizzas and "Lil' Rendezvous" meals for kids 10 and under featuring a 7-inch round cheese pizza, Buddy Bread and a choice of sides.

