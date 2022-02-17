Cruise the 77th Grand Rapids Boat Show this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 77th Annual Grand Rapids Boat Show is back at Devos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

The show running this year from Wednesday, Feb. 16 to Sunday, Feb. 20.

According to organizers, the Grand Rapids Boat Show is the longest-running Michigan boat show.

The Grand Rapids Boat Show started in 1946 as the West Michigan Sportland Boat Show in the Welsh Auditorium, with less than 25,000 square feet of space.

Today, the GR Boat Show covers over 250,000-square-feet throughout the main DeVos Place exhibition halls, Steelcase Ballroom, Grand Gallery, and Grand River Overlook.

This year, attendees can enjoy viewing and stepping inside more than 400 boats from more than 100 manufacturers and 35 dealers.

The show has everything from wakeboarding boats, ski boats, luxury pontoons, kayaks, deck boats, and yachts - including, the 36’ Regal Grande Coupe, recognized as this year’s “Queen of the Show.”

77th Annual Grand Rapids Boat Show: February 16-20, 2022

WHEN: Wednesday, February 16 2:00pm – 9:00pm

Thursday, February 17 12:00pm – 9:00pm

Friday, February 18 12:00pm – 9:00pm

Saturday, February 19 10:00am – 9:00pm

Sunday, February 20 10:00am – 5:00pm

PRICES: $12 adults, $5 children aged 6 to 14. Kids 5 and under are admitted free.

TICKETS: Buy tickets online now (no fees): https://showspan.com/GRB/home/dates-times-admission/ [showspan.com]

PARKING: There is plenty of close by parking – beneath DeVos Place, across the street and connected by skywalk. For more information, click here [showspan.com].

77th Annual Grand Rapids Boat Show: February 16-20, 2022

WHEN: Wednesday, February 16 2:00pm – 9:00pm

Thursday, February 17 12:00pm – 9:00pm

Friday, February 18 12:00pm – 9:00pm

Saturday, February 19 10:00am – 9:00pm

Sunday, February 20 10:00am – 5:00pm

PRICES: $12 adults, $5 children aged 6 to 14. Kids 5 and under are admitted free.

TICKETS: Buy tickets online now (no fees): https://showspan.com/GRB/home/dates-times-admission/ [showspan.com]

PARKING: There is plenty of close by parking – beneath DeVos Place, across the street and connected by skywalk. For more information, click here [showspan.com].