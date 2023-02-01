Create lasting memories this Galentine's Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Valentine’s Day is around the corner, giving everyone the reason to celebrate love— even Galentines!

If scent is the sense tied to memory, then this experience may be just what you need to create some great memories!

With locations in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids, Aroma Labs tells us Galentine’s Day is a great time to make your signature scent.

Maybe you’re fruity with a bit of spice— or earthy with a flowery overtone. No matter your preferences, Aroma Labs offers a personalized interactive experience!

Sign up for a session making everything from body oils to balms. Pick from any combination of their collection of scents to find that perfect fragrance.