Couple stops along 6,000-mile boating trip to Pay It Forward in West Michigan

HOLLAND, Mich. — "We cleaned trash off Peanut Island, in Riviera Beach, Florida. We've done up in Canada in Campbellford. We donated for the senior center, we donated lunch."

Susan Costa and her husband can recite a litany of locations and charities they have contributed to as they sail what's called The Great Loop, a system of waterways that takes boaters along the eastern seaboard, the Gulf Coast, the Mississippi River, and the Great Lakes.

Sailing 6,000 miles makes for a lot of opportunity to stop and make new friends, but the Costas have sought to make a different by contributing to the communities they stop at .

It was Holland's turn, and FOX 17 caught up with them and their cause.