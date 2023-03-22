Cost, access barriers put US at the top for maternal and infant mortality rates

Despite an ocean of medical advances, the US tops the developing world in infant and maternal mortality rates.

—Surprise!— High costs and lack of access to care and coverage are blamed, but these serious healthcare inequities don't start with pregnancy.

Women who can't afford prenatal care likely can't afford pre-pregnancy care— or post-pregnancy and infant care for that matter. It's why socioeconomic determinants and physical health are just 2 of the 6 risk factors measured by the Maternal Vulnerability Index.

Although— if you look at it— all of the other factors measured are closely tied to the first two and impacted by cost and access.

Maternal Risk Index factors

Reproductive Health

Socioeconomic Determinants

Mental Health and Substance Abuse

Physical Health

General Healthcare

Physical Environment

And those socioeconomic determinants? That comes with its own sub-list.

Things like your paycheck and job, education level, issues with the law, marital status, and hesitancy toward trusting medical professionals all play their part in determining your risk. FOX 17 Women's Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner points to research into these factors, revealing a cycle undeniably linked to health.

Ready for another shock? Women of color are at the highest risk.

FOX 17 has highlighted these health inequities; caused by everything from the aforementioned costs and access issues to a total (and understandable) distrust of the medical industry.

And that's just how Black people have told us they feel. How much trust do you think there is in the healthcare system among Hispanic/Latinx or Asian/Pacific Islander?

If you say it's really low, you're probably paying attention.

Me? I was raised in an environment that trusts the medical industry and taught to advocate for my health, even if the issue seems small or manageable.

I called my OB for everything— heck, I call my primary care doctor for everything— even just to give them a list of 'old wives' tales' my relatives got in my head about when I was pregnant to help me dispel those worries. Having these resources has always been something I could rely on.

FOX 17 Women's Health Tip of the Week: It's time everyone had that security.

It's easy to say 'see your doctor' and 'eat healthy' or 'go get a college degree and a better job' but the reality of doing those things is anything but.

There are resources right here in West Michigan available, though. Check out the organizations below.

Grand Rapids African American Health Institute

Hispanic Center of West Michigan

West Michigan Asian American Association

Latin Americans United for Progress

I'm not saying anyone should forget, gloss over, or even forgive the travesties from the past. Use them as fuel if you have to, but advocate for yourself now and guard your health so you can build the future you want for yourself and your baby.