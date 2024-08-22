Corewell Health highlighting services during Breastfeeding Awareness Month!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re breastfeeding—or will be in the future— keep reading!

Whether before birth, after giving birth, lactation support, or advocating for yourself, Corewell Health is highlighting their services, in hopes of helping you live the best breastfeeding journey possible.

Monday

10:30 a.m. to Noon

Corewell Health Healthier Communities

665 Seward Avenue NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49504



Tuesday

12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Corewell Health Care Center

Cutlerville 80 68th Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49548



Wednesday

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital

8333 Felch Street

Zeeland, MI 49464



Thursday

12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Corewell Health Healthier Communities

665 Seward Avenue NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49504



Saturday

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Corewell Health Healthier Communities

665 Seward Avenue NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49504



Every 2nd & 4th Monday of the month

H.U.G.S. Breastfeeding Cafe

12:30-2 p.m.

City Life Church, 574 S. Division,

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Need a hand but can’t make it to a class? Try the after discharge Phone/virtual support via WARM line: 616.391.9437

