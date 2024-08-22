Corewell Health highlighting services during Breastfeeding Awareness Month!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re breastfeeding—or will be in the future— keep reading!
Whether before birth, after giving birth, lactation support, or advocating for yourself, Corewell Health is highlighting their services, in hopes of helping you live the best breastfeeding journey possible.
Monday
10:30 a.m. to Noon
Corewell Health Healthier Communities
665 Seward Avenue NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Tuesday
12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Corewell Health Care Center
Cutlerville 80 68th Street SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49548
Wednesday
10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital
8333 Felch Street
Zeeland, MI 49464
Thursday
12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Corewell Health Healthier Communities
665 Seward Avenue NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Saturday
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Corewell Health Healthier Communities
665 Seward Avenue NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Every 2nd & 4th Monday of the month
H.U.G.S. Breastfeeding Cafe
12:30-2 p.m.
City Life Church, 574 S. Division,
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Need a hand but can’t make it to a class? Try the after discharge Phone/virtual support via WARM line: 616.391.9437