Coping with SAD - How to manage your mental health through the winter months

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a common form of depression impacting people during the darker days of winter when sunshine and time outside are in short supply.

Dr. David Rzeszutko, Vice President of Medical and Clinical Operations at Priority Health told FOX 17 that, while temporary, SAD can have a serious effect on your daily life, so it's important not to ignore it.

Symptoms of SAD

Oversleeping

Appetite changes (especially a craving for foods high in carbohydrates)

Weight gain

Tiredness/Low energy

It can be hard to get started, but —once you've gotten going— SAD can be managed with some lifestyle changes.

How to cope

Open the blinds and sit near a window

Decrease carbohydrates in your diet

Bundle up and get outside in the open air

Exercise

Take vitamin D to boost dopamine and serotonin in the brain

If these changes don't help, or you find your symptoms increasing or lasting longer than a few days, it's time to ask for help from a healthcare professional.

Get with your doctor to explore options.

Priority Health members can reach out to the number on their membership card.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help or is considering suicide, call 988 right now. You are not alone.

