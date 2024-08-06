Connect with your community; Walker joins National Night Out celebrations!

WALKER, Mich. — Join the City of Walker Police Department, officials from the City of Walker and Feyen Zylstra, and your neighbors at Walker’s National Night Out!

Two Eagles Marcus // City of Walker Feyen Zylstra and Living Hope Community Church are teaming up with the Walker City Police Department to host National Night Out. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods a safer, better place to live. Photos ©2019 twoeaglesmarcus.com

Tuesday evening at Feyen Zylstra, enjoy games, prizes, bounce houses, balloon animals, hot dogs, ice cream, and much more from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The free event is part of a national effort to get people out into their communities, meet the police and firefighters who keep them safe, and enjoy where you live!