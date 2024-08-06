Connect with your community; Walker joins National Night Out celebrations!

WALKER, Mich. — Join the City of Walker Police Department, officials from the City of Walker and Feyen Zylstra, and your neighbors at Walker’s National Night Out!
Tuesday evening at Feyen Zylstra, enjoy games, prizes, bounce houses, balloon animals, hot dogs, ice cream, and much more from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Check the FOX 17 forecast before you go!
The free event is part of a national effort to get people out into their communities, meet the police and firefighters who keep them safe, and enjoy where you live!