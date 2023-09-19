Compost competition returns for 2nd year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fall composting restores nutrients lost during the long growing season— but how do you know what’s best?

We may find out on October 14!

From noon until 3 at the Blandford Nature Center, Organicycle will host the 2nd annual West Michigan Compost Challenge.

Organicycle

The curbside composting company invites you to celebrate the art and science behind the perfect recipe!

Does your concoction have local worms and plants giving you a chef’s kiss? Put your dirt where your mouth is —figuratively— and sign up for one of three divisions: scholastic, backyard, or commercial.

Organicycle

During the competition, enjoy live music, free food and beer, and put your name in the free raffle for a chance to win a portable grill or your own countertop composter!

The Blandford Nature Center is holding its own composting event that day. From 11 a.m. until 12:30, anyone 10 and up can get beginner-level, hands-on education in composting with worms. You can sign up for that here.