Community helps maintain hope, independence for Blind and Visually Impaired

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed will host events benefitting the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (ABVI) this week.

October is Blindness Awareness Month. To commemorate the sentiment behind the month, Mary Free Bed invites everyone to Crafting Vision, a night on the town to raise funds for the ABVI.

Thursday, October 10 from 6-9 p.m., enjoy heavy hors d’oevres and cocktails at Warner Norcross + Judd Llp.

The dress code is snappy casual.

Sponsorships are still available. Check the ABVI website for info.

Then on Friday, October 11, join the White Cane Awareness Walk from 10 a.m. to noon.

The free event kicks off with a Proclamation reading, followed by a walk to raise awareness of the dangers the blind and visually impaired face getting around our communities.

Find out how to join here.

