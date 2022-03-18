Comedy theater born out of Kickstarter campaign hosting 5 LaughFest shows

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX17 was joined by Joe Anderson and Kristin Hirsch of The Comedy Project to discuss the five Gilda's LaughFest shows TCP will host. Show details are listed below:

Cash Box! A Rock n Roll Improv Comedy Show - 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17, $15

A Johnny Cash impersonator takes one suggestion from the audience, which reminds him of a story from his past which then reminds him of a song he wrote. With music, improvised scenes, and a whole bunch of heartbreak, this hilarious show has everything!

Battle Bots Improv Comedy Show - 10 p.m. Friday, March 18, $15

This fast-paced, high-energy improv comedy show features the humans of our A.I. cast. They will use comedy to save the audience from total destruction! Fans of Whose Line Is It Anyway and Comedysportz will love this show and fans of not having fun will hate this show.

Dissociation Station (No YOUR’RE sad!) Sketch Comedy Show - 8 p.m. Friday March 17 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18, $15

Ignorance is bliss and so is this sketch comedy show! Come escape to a world free of all the awful things you’ve almost gotten used to and lose yourself in the warm, oblivious embrace of comedy.

Family Improv - 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at The Comedy Project, Free

Calling all families! LaughFest invites you to be part of the funny during the Family Improv Workshop. Led by local improv instructors at The Comedy Project, families will get silly playing improvised games. Learn new games to play on long road trips and find new ways to use your imagination on a rainy day. No improv experience required!

In the Key of Comedy – Musical Improv Show – 10 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at TCP, $15

In The Key Of Comedy is an improv comedy show packed full of music. A guitar bar where your problems are solved by a bartender with a guitar? Yes! Your favorite movies get made into musicals? Yes! Funny songs from special guests? Uh, YES!

TCP opened its doors in 2019 after a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The popular comedy theater located in Grand Rapids features a full bar and is known for its wide variety of moonshines.

Tickets and additional information are available here.