Comedian Liz Miele performing in Grand Rapids this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking to get some laughs this weekend, you're in good luck!

Comedian Liz Miele will be performing in Grand Rapids this weekend and you have two opportunities to catch a show.

You may recognize Miele from several viral videos, and she's been doing standup since she was 16.

Miele will be performing at Billy’s Lounge at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 13, and at Back Alley Comedy Club on Saturday, May 14, at 8 p.m.

General admission tickets are $15 and VIP tickets are $25.

For more information or to order tickets, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube