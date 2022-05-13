Watch
Comedian Liz Miele performing in Grand Rapids this weekend

Grand Rapids Comedy Club
Posted at 8:30 AM, May 13, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking to get some laughs this weekend, you're in good luck!

Comedian Liz Miele will be performing in Grand Rapids this weekend and you have two opportunities to catch a show.

You may recognize Miele from several viral videos, and she's been doing standup since she was 16.

Miele will be performing at Billy’s Lounge at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 13, and at Back Alley Comedy Club on Saturday, May 14, at 8 p.m.

General admission tickets are $15 and VIP tickets are $25.

For more information or to order tickets, click here.

