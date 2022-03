Posted at 7:45 AM, Mar 03, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Comedian Hal Sparks is making a stop in West Michigan. Performances this week include:

The Listening Room - March 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids Comedy Club - March 4 at 9 p.m.

Billy's Lounge - March 5 at 8 p.m. Find more information on tickets here or by calling (231) 519-5494.

