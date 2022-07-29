Coast Guard City USA prepares to honor men and women serving with annual festival

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — If you visit the coastal town of Grand Haven, the word “coastie” may come up in conversation, but its meaning may be different from what you may think.

“We have our own Coast Guard station right here, so we see these men and women working every day to keep these waters safe,” Grand Haven Coast Guard Marketing DIrector Annie Lengkeek said.

The “coastie” presence has played a big role in shaping this beach town coined Coast Guard City USA and the community has shown great pride in its history.

During World War II, The Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba which called Grand Haven home was called into war.

The ship however sank following a huge explosion in the Atlantic.

The loss was felt across the Grand Haven community, but residents showed up and raised over a million dollars and replaced the Escanaba with the Escanaba Two.

Now the Coast Guard Festival takes place to help continue the town’s tradition of honoring the men and women who keep the Great Lakes safe.

“It started back in 1924 as a friendly competition between the Coast Guard where there were boats and a little parade, Lengkeek said.

Now Coast Guard Festival helps honor both that history, and the Coast Guard's current presence in Grand Haven.

The festival kicks off today and goes through August 7. Events such as parades, concerts, a carnival and many performances are all part of the fun.

Check out the full schedule, and how to get tickets for certain events on the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival website.

