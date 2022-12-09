Classic Sci-Fi returns to the big screen during film festival

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Get ready for a massive dose of updated nostalgia this weekend as Phoenix Theaters welcomes the Douglas Trumbull Fill Forum II!

Festival goers will enjoy Q&A and discussion sessions with Visual Effects Supervisor Daren R. Dochterman and producer David C. Fein— plus a pre-recorded master class presentation by the festival's namesake— all exploring the innovations in visual effects that make sci-fi movies so spectacular!

“Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition” leads the charge as classic movies take over the silver screen once again. Editors went frame by frame to enhance the film, bringing the visual effects to life like never before.

“If you saw the original version in 1979, you will immediately feel the director’s edition is bigger, better and far more immersive in a theatre setting," said Cory Jacobson, owner of Phoenix Theatres.

The line up includes “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Blade Runner,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “The Andromeda Strain,” and “Silent Running”.

The Douglas Trumbull Film Forum II is December 10th and 11th at Phoenix Theatres in Kentwood, inside the Woodland Mall.

Tickets are still on sale— each movie has multiple showings through the weekend.