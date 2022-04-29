City of Grand Rapids and Junior League aim to build a new playground at Mulick Park in one day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mulick Park located at 1632 Sylvan Ave. SE in Grand Rapids is going to look a lot different after April 30, when a community build is scheduled to give the park a new playground in just one day.

The community is a joint effort between the City of Grand Rapids, Junior League of Grand Rapids, and Sinclair Recreation to build a new playground at Mulick Park.

The entire playground is set to be built in one day by members of the Junior League, Grand Rapids parks and recreation employees, and community volunteers.

The project is part of the Junior League’s Wellness Adventure Yard initiative, which aims to increase access and opportunities to outdoor activity for youth.

Members of the community living near the park shared their ideas on the design of the new playground in summer 2021. The project is funded by a $25,000 grant from the Junior League of Grand Rapids, a $26,000 GameTime grant, and $80,000 from the Parks Millage passed by Grand Rapids voters in 2019.

Additional community volunteers are needed. Those wanting to lend a hand can do so by showing up at the park between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.