Cities working to improve success for BIPOC businesses

Posted at 8:07 AM, Oct 20, 2022
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Kentwood Chamber of Commerce is address challenges faced by BIPOC-owned and operated businesses by starting the BIPOC Business Leader Advisory Council.

The council is comprised of local business leaders from both cities and will work to help new businesses hit the ground running while supporting those with deep roots in the community.

Right now they're working to determine the 'most actionable' issues— or issues they can immediately impact— and they're looking for input from the community.

If you'd like to help the cities of Wyoming, Kentwood, and the surrounding southern Kent County areas, email info@southkent.org or call 616-531-5990.

