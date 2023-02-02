Chinese New Year celebrations continue in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Can’t get enough of the Lantern Festival? You’re in luck! Kalamazoo is pulling out the stops, celebrating this Chinese New Year tradition all weekend.

The Kalamazoo Chinese Academy teams up with Western Michigan University Asian Initiative February 4th to host the Lantern Festival Gala, then on Sunday, February 5th, they’re hosting another Lantern Festival celebration at the Portage Zhang Senior Center.

The festivities for commemorate the first full moon of the calendar and include activity booths, food, drinks, raffle prizes and performances!

Cost for the Gala is $5 for seniors, students and WMU staff, $8 for general admission. The festival at the Portage Zhang Senior Center is a free event.