'Chilly, Blues & Brews East' returns to Grand Rapids

Chilly, Blues &amp; Brews East returns to The B.O.B. in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday, March 25.
Posted at 9:02 AM, Mar 23, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chilly, Blues & Brews East returns to The B.O.B. in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday, March 25.

40+ teams are expected to compete in a chili cook-off. Also on the schedule: a hot pepper eating contest, live blues music and Michigan craft beer.

The public chili tasting begins at 12 p.m. and the winner will be announced at 4 p.m.

Tasting packages are $10, and can be purchased online.

The hot eating pepper eating contest starts at 3 p.m. It's open to the public and a $100 Gilmore Collection Gift Card is up for grabs.

Find more information here.

